Coach Dave Canales said after Sunday's 22-16 loss at Philadelphia that Brooks will undergo further testing on his right knee to determine the extent of his injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brooks remained on the turf after getting injured in the second quarter and needed a cart to get to the locker room. Per Canales, Brooks has pain in his right knee, but no diagnosis has yet come to light. Fellow RB Raheem Blackshear suffered a chest injury Sunday, leaving Chuba Hubbard as the only healthy player at the position on the Panthers' active roster.