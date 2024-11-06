Coach Dave Canales said Brooks (knee) will be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, but he isn't certain whether or not the running back will play Sunday against the Giants in Munich, Germany, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Stretching back to last week, Brooks now has been listed as a full participant on four consecutive injury reports, but the Panthers continue to take a cautious approach with the rookie second-round pick as he gets back to full health from the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee last Nov. 12. If Brooks doesn't make his pro debut Sunday, Chuba Hubbard will lead Carolina's backfield, while the team uses their Week 11 bye to get the former ready for its next game Sunday, Nov. 24 versus the Chiefs.