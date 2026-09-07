Brooks (general soreness) was spotted working out of to the side during Monday's practice, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Kaye notes that Brooks was spotted doing some running, so he wasn't completely limited to rehab work. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Panthers head coach Dave Canales expressed optimism last week that Brooks would be ready to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Bears, and the running back's lack of involvement in Monday's practice isn't believed to have changed the Panthers' stance. Brooks missed the entire 2025 campaign after tearing the ACL in his right knee for the second time in his career in December 2024, but he was fully cleared in the spring and saw action in two preseason games.