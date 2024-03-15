The Panthers signed Fuller (ankle) on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fuller was forced to miss the Rams' wild-card loss to the Lions due to an ankle injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. After spending the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles, the Ohio State product has agreed to terms with the Panthers. Fuller had a productive season in 2023, appearing in 17 games and recording 84 total tackles, three forced fumbles and eight passes defended, including three interceptions. The 26-year-old safety is expected to help fortify a Panthers' defense that already ranked third in passing yards allowed per game (171.5) in 2023.