Fuller recorded nine tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 30-14 loss versus the Cowboys.
Fuller played all 70 of Carolina's defensive snaps in Week 15, 40 of which Dallas decided to run on. Outside of Sunday though, he hasn't been productive enough as a tackler this season to warrant IDP consideration in most formats despite his major role in the defensive backfield.
