Fuller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller is coming off a season-best nine-tackle performance against the Cowboys in Week 16. However, he will observe Sunday's game in street clothes as the Panthers opt to start undrafted rookie Demani Richardson at strong safety. Fuller's next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 29.