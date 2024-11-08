Fuller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Fuller remains on injured reserve but got in a week of full practices, suggesting he's ready to return to game action. The veteran safety was initially injured in Week 3 and has been out ever since. Demani Richardson has been handling safety duties alongside Xavier Woods in Fuller's absence.
