Scarlett (knee/ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Scarlett exited this past Sunday's game against the Saints with a knee injury and didn't return. It's concerning that he's listed as DNP to start the practice week, but his potential absence for Sunday's game against the Redskins would mainly affect special teams and depth behind Christian McCaffrey.

