Scarlett (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

It didn't take long for Scarlett to go from questionable to out, so his practice status will likely be monitored over the upcoming week. Reggie Bonnafon is now the only backup to bell cow Christian McCaffrey.

