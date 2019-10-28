Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Gets late carries
Scarlett rushed four times for nine yards in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.
Scarlett's carries all came on Carolina's final offensive drive when the game result was already long past being decided. The rookie played only those four snaps on offense, trailing fellow tailback Reggie Bonnafon's 12, as both continue to be used very sparingly behind superstar Christian McCaffrey.
