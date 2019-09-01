Following the release of Cameron Artis-Payne, Scarlett is now in the mix to serve as Christian McCaffrey's top backup, ESPN's David Newton reports.

The Panthers' posted depth chart lists Reggie Bonnafon and Scarlett, in that order, behind McCaffrey. As a result, in the absence of any veteran additions, both Bonnafon and Scarlett -- a 2019 fifth-rounder -- are now just one injury away (to McCaffrey) from both added opportunities and fantasy consideration.