Scarlett rushed 10 times for 24 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Scarlett entered the contest after Christian McCaffrey, giving a boost of confidence to his stock as a backup this season. Although the rookie fifth-rounder didn't produce all that much, his involvement should surely have fellow tailbacks Cameron Artis-Payne and Elijah Holyfield on alert ahead of the regular season roster cutdown.