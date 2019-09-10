Scarlett did not feature on any offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Scarlett got on the field for five plays on special teams, but watched Christian McCaffrey for all 67 of Carolina's offensive snaps. Although the Panthers hope to be more efficient with McCaffrey's workload over the course of this season, Week 1 didn't offer Scarlett, the team's rookie fifth-rounder, any opportunities to spell the superstar.