Contradictory to an earlier report, Scarlett (back) did not suit up for practice Sunday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Scarlett missed Thursday's preseason opener against Chicago with back soreness, which resulted from a hit he sustained in practice Aug. 2. When healthy, the rookie is expected to compete for the backup role behind fantasy stud Christian McCaffrey. Until Scarlett actually returns to practice, Cameron Artis-Payne, Elijah Holyfield and Reggie Bonnafon will take advantage of the extra reps in practice.