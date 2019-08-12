Scarlett (back) will participate in team drills Monday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Held out since Aug. 2, the rookie fifth-round pick will now resume his quest to beat out Cameron Artis-Payne, Elijah Holyfield and Reggie Bonnafon for backup work behind Christian McCaffrey. A strong preseason from Scarlett or one of the other options might inspire the Panthers to occasionally take McCaffrey off the field for a breather during the regular season.

