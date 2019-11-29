Play

Scarlett (knee/ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Scarlett suffered a knee injury during Week 12's game against the Saints, and he isn't yet ready to retake the field. In his absence, Reggie Bonnafon and Mike Davis will serve as the backups to star running back Christian McCaffery.

