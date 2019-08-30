Scarlett rushed 11 times for 22 yards, and caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.

Scarlett entered the game on Carolina's second offensive series, featuring behind veteran Cameron Artis-Payne. Although Scarlett didn't get much going on the ground, his eight-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter helped him clinch a better performance than Artis-Payne, who finished with 10 yards on three touches. At worst, Scarlett will begin his rookie season as the Panthers' No. 3 tailback, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's deemed Christian McCaffrey's backup before long.