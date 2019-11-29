Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Sent to IR
The Panthers placed Scarlett (knee/ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
The fifth-round pick finishes his rookie season with seven snaps on offense and 113 on special teams, taking four carries for nine yards. Reggie Bonnafon won a preseason competition for the No. 2 spot at running back, but Scarlett should return in 2020 to compete for that same role. It isn't clear if either his knee or ankle injury is considered severe. Whatever the case, Mike Davis will step in on special teams while also serving as the No. 3 running back.
More News
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Ruled out for Week 13•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Dealing with two injuries•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Done for rest of game•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Tweaks knee•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: Gets late carries•
-
Panthers' Jordan Scarlett: No offensive snaps in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...