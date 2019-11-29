The Panthers placed Scarlett (knee/ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The fifth-round pick finishes his rookie season with seven snaps on offense and 113 on special teams, taking four carries for nine yards. Reggie Bonnafon won a preseason competition for the No. 2 spot at running back, but Scarlett should return in 2020 to compete for that same role. It isn't clear if either his knee or ankle injury is considered severe. Whatever the case, Mike Davis will step in on special teams while also serving as the No. 3 running back.