Scarlett (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Scarlett isn't an offensive regular, so the injury occurred on special teams. In his stead, however, Reggie Bonnafon is the only healthy running back behind starter Christian McCaffrey.

