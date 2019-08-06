Scarlett (back) will not suit up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Bears, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Scarlett is managing back soreness as a result of a hit sustained during Friday's practice and did not participate Monday, according to Person. As long as Scarlett remains sidelined, Cameron Artis-Payne, Elijah Holyfield and Reggie Bonnafon stand to see increased work in training camp and preseason games. The rookie fifth-round pick is competing for backup duties behind Christian McCaffery, and will look to get healthy as soon as possible.