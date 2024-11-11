Jewell recorded six tackles (two solo), an interception and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Giants.

Jewell's interception came in the red zone during the fourth quarter, protecting what was at the time a 17-14 Panthers lead, and his fumble recovery came on the first play from scrimmage of overtime to set up a game-winning field goal. He projects as a dependable IDP option in most formats for the second half of the season.