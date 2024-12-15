Jewell (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Jewell will once again play through a hamstring injury despite being listed as questionable. Since Carolina's Week 11 bye, Jewell has recorded 29 tackles (17 solo) and 3.5 sacks in three games.
