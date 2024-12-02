Jewell recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

For the second consecutive week, Jewell got after the quarterback and led the Panthers in total tackles. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a significant part of Carolina's defensive improvements over their last three games, recording 25 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and defending two passes, with one interception. Jewell has also played 100 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps in three consecutive contests, solidifying his status as a viable IDP choice as the season progresses.