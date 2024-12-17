Jewell recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-14 loss versus the Cowboys.
Jewell racked up 10 tackles for his third straight game in a contest where Dallas ran the football 40 times. He's nine tackles away from his third consecutive 100-tackle season going into Week 16 versus the Cardinals.
