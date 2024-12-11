Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Jewell was able to play through his hamstring injury in the Panthers' Week 14 loss to the Eagles, tallying a team-leading 10 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, across 56 defensive snaps. Wednesday's limited session is likely precautionary; however, the 29-year-old linebacker could be in jeopardy of missing a Week 15 contest against the Cowboys if he worsened the injury in Sunday's loss.
