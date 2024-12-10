Jewell recorded 10 tackles (five solo) including 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 22-16 loss at Philadelphia.
Jewell managed double digits in the tackle column for his second straight game in Week 14, and he put a notch in the sack column for his third consecutive contest. He profiles as a solid IDP option for Week 15 versus the Cowboys.
