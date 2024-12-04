Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jewell was Carolina's leading tackler in Week 13 versus the Buccaneers, but it seems he might have suffered a hamstring injury along the way. He'll probably need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Josey Jewell: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Panthers' Josey Jewell: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Panthers' Josey Jewell: Comes up with two takeaways Sunday•
-
Panthers' Josey Jewell: Notches 10 tackles in loss•
-
Panthers' Josey Jewell: Making return against Denver•
-
Panthers' Josey Jewell: Returning in Week 8?•