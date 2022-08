Babicz was carted off the Panthers' practice field Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but it's never a good sign when the cart comes out. The rookie undrafted free agent was signed by the Panthers in May after posting 12 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns across 15 appearances during his final campaign at North Dakota State.