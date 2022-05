Babicz signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the teams official site reports.

Babicz played 15 games for North Dakota State last season, recording 12 catches for 254 yards and four touchdowns. He was considered a key-blocker for the Bison's, who were No. 2 in the FCS in rushing yards per game, and No. 1 in yards-per-carry. Babicz will likely be competing with Stephen Sullivan, Colin Thompson and Jared Scott for a roster spot in camp.