Babicz (undisclosed) hauled in his lone target for three yards during Friday's preseason game against Buffalo.

Babicz returned to the field just in time for the Panthers' preseason finale after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury suffered Aug. 10. The undrafted rookie was able to play 20 defensive snaps, which seems to indicate that he's healthy heading into final roster cuts Tuesday. Nevertheless, it's unlikely that Babicz will make Carolina's 53-man roster given the team's familiarity with fellow tight ends Colin Thompson (calf) and Stephen Sullivan.