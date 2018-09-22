Panthers' Josh Hawkins: Promoted by Panthers
Hawkins was promoted to the Panthers' active roster Saturday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hawkins is the beneficiary of an open spot on the Panthers 53-man roster. He will help provide depth at cornerback in Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, as starter Donte Jackson (groin) is considered questionable.
