Vann is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Vann started in 12 of 13 games for South Carolina in 2021 and was the top receiver on the team, posting 43 catches for 679 yards and five touchdowns. His production dropped in 2022 as he spent most of the season as a reserve, catching just 18 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. His explosiveness and acceleration on press coverage will give him a chance at an NFL roster but will need to work on his ability to battle for contested catches to stay on one.