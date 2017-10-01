Panthers' Julius Peppers: Active for Sunday's game
Peppers (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Peppers was added to the injury report Friday when he experienced shoulder troubles, and there wasn't much information available to project his availability for Sunday. The veteran defensive end will slot back in as the No. 3 in the depth chart, but his seven tackles (four solo) and 2.5 sacks prove he's still a useful asset on the Panthers' defensive front.
More News
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Late addition to injury report•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Posts pair of sacks•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Makes tackle versus Jags•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Julius Peppers: Set to rejoin Carolina•
-
Packers' Julius Peppers: To continue career•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...