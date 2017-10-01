Play

Peppers (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Peppers was added to the injury report Friday when he experienced shoulder troubles, and there wasn't much information available to project his availability for Sunday. The veteran defensive end will slot back in as the No. 3 in the depth chart, but his seven tackles (four solo) and 2.5 sacks prove he's still a useful asset on the Panthers' defensive front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories