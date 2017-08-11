Panthers' Julius Peppers: Back at practice Thursday
Peppers is back at practice Thursday after missing most of last week with a hip injury, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Peppers is in his first season back with the Panthers since 2009 and the team will likely stay cautious with the veteran whenever he shows any sign of being banged up. The hip injury doesn't appear to be anything of much concern, so Peppers will likely practice in a fairly limited fashion over the course of the preseason in order to ensure he is healthy and ready for his 16th NFL season.
More News
-
Julius Peppers: Set to rejoin Carolina•
-
Packers' Julius Peppers: To continue career•
-
Packers' Julius Peppers: Potentially done with Packers•
-
Packers' Julius Peppers: Racks up 7.5 sacks in 2016•
-
Packers' Julius Peppers: Posts one sack in wild-card win•
-
Packers' Julius Peppers: Forces a fumble in win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...