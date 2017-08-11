Peppers is back at practice Thursday after missing most of last week with a hip injury, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Peppers is in his first season back with the Panthers since 2009 and the team will likely stay cautious with the veteran whenever he shows any sign of being banged up. The hip injury doesn't appear to be anything of much concern, so Peppers will likely practice in a fairly limited fashion over the course of the preseason in order to ensure he is healthy and ready for his 16th NFL season.