Panthers' Julius Peppers: Carolina or bust
Peppers (shoulder) is "leaning toward" playing in 2018 but isn't thought to have interest in signing with a team other than Carolina, Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Peppers -- who was born in North Carolina and attended both high school and college in the state -- spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Panthers after the team selected him in the first round of the 2002 draft. He was a force to be reckoned with during his time there, earning the 2002 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award along with two first-team All-Pro (2004, 2006) and two second-team All-Pro selections (2008, 2009). After spending the subsequent seven seasons of his career with Chicago and Green Bay, Peppers returned to the Panthers in 2017 and proved he still has plenty left in the tank after tying for the team lead with 11 sacks. While the 38-year-old free agent is approaching what could be his 17th season in the NFL and just underwent shoulder surgery to address an undisclosed injury he's reportedly been playing with for "quite a while," it would seemingly be a mutually beneficial decision for the storied defensive end to return for another season in a role as a situational pass rusher.
