Panthers' Julius Peppers: Continues sack streak
Peppers recorded a sack and forced a fumble during Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Peppers' first-quarter strip sack continued his streak of three straight games with a quarterback takedown. Through six games, the veteran has totaled 6.5 sacks, making an immediate impact in his return to Carolina.
