Peppers (shoulder) will continue rehabbing through OTAs and possibly minicamp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Pepper is rehabbing a torn labrum in their right shoulder alongside Luke Kuechly, who suffered the same injury last season, on-campus with the Carolina training staff. Peppers, now 38, signed a one-year deal with the Panthers earlier this month after recording 33 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games last season. Now a rotational defender in Carolina, one wonders when father time will catch up with Peppers, especially coming off shoulder surgery. Still, if he can return to full health, there's no reason to doubt the veteran, who has recorded at least seven sacks for a decade straight.