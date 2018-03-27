Panthers' Julius Peppers: Could continue rehab through minicamp
Peppers (shoulder) will continue rehabbing through OTAs and possibly minicamp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Pepper is rehabbing a torn labrum in their right shoulder alongside Luke Kuechly, who suffered the same injury last season, on-campus with the Carolina training staff. Peppers, now 38, signed a one-year deal with the Panthers earlier this month after recording 33 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games last season. Now a rotational defender in Carolina, one wonders when father time will catch up with Peppers, especially coming off shoulder surgery. Still, if he can return to full health, there's no reason to doubt the veteran, who has recorded at least seven sacks for a decade straight.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...