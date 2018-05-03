Panthers' Julius Peppers: Expects to be ready for training camp
Peppers (shoulder) is expected to be at full health in time for training camp, David Newton of ESPN
Peppers and Luke Kuechly both tore their right labrum and had offseason surgery. Though the veteran will be missing the offseason program he isn't expected to be held back once the regular season rolls around. The now-38-year old hasn't shown signs of slowing down too much after recording 11 sacks in 16 games a season ago. He'll be looking to make a large impact on the defense as a rotational player once again in 2018.
