Peppers practiced Monday for the first time this offseason, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Part of the reason Peppers rested all season is because he had shoulder surgery in February. The other reason is that he's 38 years old and needs to maintain form for the regular season. Peppers continued to defy odds in his 16th NFL campaign, racking up 11 sacks in a reserve role. His snaps will be mainly held to passing situations again in 2018.