Panthers' Julius Peppers: Late addition to injury report
Peppers is dealing with a shoulder injury that has landed him on the Panthers' injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Pats, Max Henson of the Panthers' official website report.
It is unclear when Peppers suffered the injury, but it presumably occurred during the team's week of practice. The severity of the issue is unknown, so his status for Week 4 is seemingly up in the air at this point. If the Panthers ultimately exercise caution and opt to sit the veteran look for Wes Horton to see increased snaps in the defensive end rotation.
