Panthers' Julius Peppers: Limited Tuesday
Peppers (shoulder) was limited in practice Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
The ageless wonder remains on the injury report after playing through a shoulder ailment Sunday against the Lions. His limited status bodes well for availability Thursday against the Eagles, especially considering he's only averaging a little over 29 defensive reps per contest.
