Play

Peppers (shoulder) was limited in practice Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The ageless wonder remains on the injury report after playing through a shoulder ailment Sunday against the Lions. His limited status bodes well for availability Thursday against the Eagles, especially considering he's only averaging a little over 29 defensive reps per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...