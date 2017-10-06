Panthers' Julius Peppers: Listed as questionable
Peppers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Even with his appearance on the injury report, Peppers is expected to play Sunday. He hasn't been slotting in as a starting, having played no more than 34 defensive snaps in a game yet. Still, the veteran defensive end hasn't lost his pass-rushing touch, recording 4.5 sacks through the first four games. His fantasy value relies on sacks, though, making him a high-risk, high-reward IDP option.
More News
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Adds two more sacks•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Late addition to injury report•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Posts pair of sacks•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Makes tackle versus Jags•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Back at practice Thursday•
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...