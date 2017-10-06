Peppers (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Even with his appearance on the injury report, Peppers is expected to play Sunday. He hasn't been slotting in as a starting, having played no more than 34 defensive snaps in a game yet. Still, the veteran defensive end hasn't lost his pass-rushing touch, recording 4.5 sacks through the first four games. His fantasy value relies on sacks, though, making him a high-risk, high-reward IDP option.