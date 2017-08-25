Panthers' Julius Peppers: Makes tackle versus Jags
Peppers finished with one tackle in Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars.
Peppers' stop was his first and probably only one this preseason, but the 37-year-old returns to Carolina with significant expectations as a pass rusher. Although his more situational role resulted in a career-low 23 tackles last year, Peppers has posted at least seven sacks each of the past four seasons, moving him into fifth all-time in the category.
