Panthers' Julius Peppers: No decision on retirement
Peppers will take "a couple of weeks" to make a decision on his future in the NFL, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Peppers is said to be "50-50" on whether he will retire or not. Following a five-sack season in 2018, the soon-to-be 39-year-old seems to have something left in the tank.
