Panthers' Julius Peppers: Notches third sack in loss
Peppers had three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Thursday's blowout loss to the Steelers.
The Panthers struggled to slow down the Pittsburgh offense all evening, with Peppers sack being one of only two hits put on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old isn't the consistent force of his younger days, but has three sacks, two forced fumbles but only 12 total tackles through nine games.
More News
