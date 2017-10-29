Panthers' Julius Peppers: Now fourth all-time in sacks
Peppers finished with two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Peppers not only forced a turnover with a strip sack in the second quarter, but in doing so, he moved into fourth all-time with 151 career quarterback takedowns. In this season alone, the 37-year-old already sports 7.5 sacks.
More News
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Continues sack streak•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Practices without limitations•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Limited Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Records another sack in victory•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Playing Sunday•
-
Panthers' Julius Peppers: Listed as questionable•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...