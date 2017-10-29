Peppers finished with two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Peppers not only forced a turnover with a strip sack in the second quarter, but in doing so, he moved into fourth all-time with 151 career quarterback takedowns. In this season alone, the 37-year-old already sports 7.5 sacks.

