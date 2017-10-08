Panthers' Julius Peppers: Playing Sunday
Peppers (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday at Detroit.
Peppers was held out of practice all week due to a shoulder injury. While it may have been an excuse to get the veteran some rest, he'll look to keep up his impressive sack pace, as he's tallied 4.5 in four games to date.
