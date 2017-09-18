Play

Peppers registered six tackles (four solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.

Peppers' homecoming was nothing short of special, as the 37-year-old nearly led the team in tackles while getting to the quarterback twice. In doing so, Peppers posted his first two-sack game since Week 15 of 2015.

