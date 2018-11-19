Peppers recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Peppers sack was his second in as many weeks and his fourth on the season. He'd need a strong finish to equal his 11 sack output from a year ago, but his production is impressive given he's 38-years old and seeing a more limited snap count than in years past. Looking ahead, Peppers and the Panthers will face off against the Seahawks in Week 12.

