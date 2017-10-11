Panthers' Julius Peppers: Practices without limitations
Peppers (shoulder) wasn't limited in Wednesday's practice and will play Thursday against the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
With Mario Addison (knee) also suiting up Thursday, Peppers will continue to only play in specific pass-rush situations. His 5.5 sacks through five games is a promising sign, but Peppers' inability to post a consistent tackle count hurts his IDP value.
More News
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...