Peppers (shoulder) wasn't limited in Wednesday's practice and will play Thursday against the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

With Mario Addison (knee) also suiting up Thursday, Peppers will continue to only play in specific pass-rush situations. His 5.5 sacks through five games is a promising sign, but Peppers' inability to post a consistent tackle count hurts his IDP value.

